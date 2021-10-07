Shelter Pet of the Week: Haley

This week’s shelter pet is Haley, an 8-year-old female/spayed Pit/terrier mix waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her furever home.

Sweet Haley lost both of her parents within a few weeks of each other. Despite that trauma, she seeks love (and food) from anyone she meets. Haley is an affectionate dog, but she can be a bit protective, so her ideal home is one without children. She lived with a cat and had a smaller dog best friend she loved to play with. With the exception of a small weight problem, Haley is a healthy girl and would love a happy home to spend her golden years in.

She comes spayed, microchipped and up to date on her shots.

If you are interested in meeting Haley, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a dog run and a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.