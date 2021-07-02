Photo of the Week

ART IN THE PARK

Visitors to the Port Jefferson Village Center and Harborfront Park this summer will be treated to a unique art installation by Holtsville artist Michael R. Zotos. The exhibit is currently on view on the front lawn of the Village Center.

“I call my free standing characters ‘Spontaneous Entities’ because the initial figure is made spontaneously as a free stroke of the hand,” said Zotos. “Those I like I redraw onto a piece of thin plywood. I cut it, sand it, prime it and paint it. Then I usually add eyes and other facial characteristics and I embellish the piece.”

Zotos, whose curious creatures have been popping up all over Suffolk County lately, says his artwork is influenced by his experiences as a child growing up in the Catskills’ Blue Mountain near Saugerties.

“There I played in the pond by my house, reaching into the water to pull up various aquatic living creatures. There were minnows and fish, frogs and lots of pollywogs. And then all around the landscape were all kinds of bugs and insects, toads and rodents [along with] lots of plant life of all variations. Somehow all of this seems to work its way into my art pieces.

