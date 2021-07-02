Elwood-John H. Glenn Knights cap off the school year

Elwood-John H. Glenn High School Class of 2021 tosses their caps at their graduation ceremony. Photo from Elwood Union Free School District
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kenneth Bossert addresses members of the Class of 2021 during the graduation ceremony. Photo courtesy of the Elwood Union Free School District
Senior choir members offer a touching rendition of “Landslide” following the presentation of diplomas. Photo courtesy of the Elwood Union Free School District
Members of the Elwood-John H. Glenn High School senior class prepare to receive their diplomas. Photos courtesy of the Elwood Union Free School District
High School Principal Carisa Burzynski congratulates a member of the Class of 2021 on her graduation milestone. Photo courtesy of the Elwood Union Free School District

The Elwood-John H. Glenn High School Class of 2021 celebrated the culmination of four years of hard work at their graduation ceremony June 25. On a beautiful Friday evening, seniors received their diplomas and concluded their time as high school students.

Valedictorian Rithika Narayan reflected on the resiliency of the Class of 2021 and shared inspiring messages for the future.

“I urge you to turn your departures into arrivals. Cherish who and what you’ve loved and learned at John Glenn, both academically and personally, and tuck them into your luggage for the next stop on your journey,” she said. 

Salutatorian Daniel Rourke and Class of 2021 Secretary Kerri Giambruno also spoke, offering words of encouragement to their fellow peers.

 

