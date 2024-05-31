Perspective: Are we ‘all aboard’ for electrification?

By Steve Englebright

The dust has barely settled from the demolition of 14 buildings at the long-blighted Lawrence Aviation Industries site. However, the promise the site holds as the only viable location for the rail yard needed to facilitate the modernization of the Long Island Rail Road’s Port Jefferson Branch is quickly fading.

For years, community organizations, business leaders and a united bipartisan coalition of elected officials — from County Executive Ed Romaine (R) to U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) and virtually every elected office in between — have worked tirelessly to craft a community-supported plan to clean up and redevelop the site. In fact, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority/LIRR is currently in contract to purchase a portion of the Lawrence Aviation site for railroad use, including a rail yard, as part of the Port Jefferson Branch modernization project included in the MTA’s recently published 20-Year Needs Assessment. The purchase price from Suffolk County Landbank Corp. to the MTA for the site is only $10.

Now, with a hard-fought victory in sight, the remaining puzzle piece that could derail the community’s vision is a slow-motion negotiation between the New York State Department of Transportation and the MTA to finalize an easement over a state-owned right-of-way for an unbuilt highway that has been converted into the Setauket-Port Jefferson Station Greenway trail to make the entire site inclusive of a functioning, relocated rail yard terminus for the LIRR. For the plan to move forward, DOT and MTA must finalize an agreement before June 30.

The modernization of the Port Jefferson railroad line is imperative to address climate change issues and prepare our regional transportation system for the future. The stakes are high — communities along the Port Jefferson Branch comprise 30% of Suffolk County’s population. The branch also serves faculty and students at Stony Brook University, the largest single-site employer on Long Island.

Stations along the Port Jefferson Branch are among the most reliant on outdated and polluting diesel technology in the LIRR system. Further, inferior service on the branch contributes to roadway congestion and additional air pollution as Suffolk residents along the Port Jefferson Branch opt to drive to Ronkonkoma and other stations to access single-seat service to their destinations.

Modernization of the Port Jefferson line has been promised for decades. An internal MTA study determined that double-tracking and electrifying the line is feasible. There is overwhelming support among residents and businesses, and long memories of broken promises for change.

If DOT and MTA — two state-controlled agencies — can’t agree to easement language quickly, communities from Huntington to Port Jefferson will lose out on the opportunity to include funding for the early planning and preliminary construction phases of modernization in the upcoming 2025-2029 MTA Capital Program, delaying the planning process for this long overdue and transformative project for at least another five years.

If this hard-fought plan, built on a solid foundation of community and bipartisan political support, is allowed to fall by the wayside, electrification may never happen — to the lasting detriment of the entire region.

State agencies must work together in the weeks ahead to ensure that this unique opportunity to modernize the Port Jefferson Branch can, finally, leave the station.

Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) is the Suffolk County legislator for the 5th Legislative District, and was formerly a New York State assemblyman.