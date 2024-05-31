Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Calverton

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a man

in Calverton on May 31.

A 2023 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Scott Mancuso, attempted to make a left turn from the eastbound Long Island Expressway exit ramp at exit 71 to northbound Edwards Avenue when it was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Darnell Chandler, at approximately 7:05 a.m.

Mancuso was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Authorities have not yet released his age or hometown.

Chandler, 24, of Calverton, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852- 8752.