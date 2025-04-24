Your Turn: The meaning of Easter

Rev. Fr. Andrew Garnett

Each spring, as daffodils bloom and days grow longer, Christians around the world gather to celebrate the most profound and joyful day in our faith: Easter. This holy day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead—an event that transformed history, shattered despair and opened the gates of hope for all humanity. For followers of Jesus, Easter is not simply a commemorative holiday; it is the heartbeat of our faith, a celebration of life conquering death, love triumphing over hate, and divine mercy extending to all people.

In the Christian story, Jesus, the Son of God, is crucified—an innocent man executed by the powers of his day. His death was brutal, and for his followers, it seemed the end of everything they had hoped for. But then, on the third day, something happened that no one expected: Jesus rose from the grave. He appeared to his friends, not with vengeance or judgment, but with peace on his lips and love in his wounds. The resurrection of Jesus is not just about his life continuing—it is about a new kind of life that breaks into the world. It is God’s promise that sin, suffering, and death will never have the final word.

Easter proclaims that God is doing something new, not just in the life of Jesus, but in our lives as well. The same power that raised Christ from the dead is at work among us, bringing hope in our despair, light in our darkness and courage in our fear. In a world still plagued by division, violence, loneliness and injustice, Easter is a bold declaration that love is stronger than hate and that life will always rise again.

For the Episcopal Church, Easter is not only a theological truth but also an invitation to live differently. We believe in a risen Christ who welcomed the outcast, forgave his enemies, and broke bread with the stranger. We seek to follow in his way by practicing a radical welcome—one that mirrors the wide embrace of the empty tomb.

In our congregations, you’ll find people of every background, race, political view, orientation and identity. We believe that God’s table is big enough for everyone. Whether you are a lifelong Christian, someone who’s been away from church for years, or someone who has never stepped into a church before, you are welcome here. Not just tolerated—welcomed, honored and loved.

The Episcopal Church does not claim to have all the answers, but we are committed to asking the right questions in the community. We read Scripture thoughtfully, take tradition seriously and engage with the world with compassion and humility. We hold a faithful tension between being traditional and having a modern approach. We do this not because it’s easy, but because we believe it’s faithful to the radical love Jesus showed on Easter morning.

In this season of renewal, many are searching for meaning, connection and hope. Easter meets us in that longing and reminds us that no matter how lost or weary we feel, resurrection is possible. There is no grave too deep, no failure too final, no sorrow too heavy for the risen Christ to meet us there and lift us up. Easter is not only about what happened long ago in a garden tomb; it’s about what God is still doing—here and now—in the lives of real people and communities.

So if you’re reading this and wondering if church is for you—if God is for you—know this: the answer is yes. Easter is for you. Grace is for you. The door is open, the light is on, and the feast has been set. Come as you are.

This Easter, may we all encounter the hope that rolls away every stone and find ourselves drawn into the joyful mystery of life made new.

Rev. Fr. Andrew Garnett is the rector of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Northport.