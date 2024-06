During the annual College Athletic Commitments Ceremony, held in the Ward Melville High School gymnasium on May 22, 44 student-athletes announced their commitment to continue their sports at the college and university levels. Kevin Finnerty, executive director of health, physical education, recreation, and athletics congratulated the athletes on their dedication to their sports and the parents for their behind-the-scenes support.

Congratulations to all of the athletes!

Anna Albert, swimming, SUNY Cortland

Nicholas Armato, lacrosse, SUNY Oneonta

Grace Balocca, lacrosse, Villanova University

Norman Bergamaschi, football, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Daniel Brausch, football, Utica College

Zachary Brittman, lacrosse, SUNY Stony Brook

Ava Carrillo, lacrosse, Virginia Commonwealth University

Wilman Castellon, soccer, SUNY Oneonta

Olivia Comerford, lacrosse, University of Pennsylvania

Sophia Corpac, cheer, University of Rhode Island

Peyton Costello, soccer, College of William and Mary

Annabel Dimaculangan, swimming, Georgetown University

Robert Ehlers, football, SUNY Maritime

Robert Hauss, soccer, SUNY Cortland

Owen Haviland, soccer, Stevenson University

Abaigeal Higgins, swimming, University of Mary Washington

Sebastian Jolley, football, Hartwick College

Gabrielle Justiniano, soccer, Southeastern University

Aidan Kilduff, lacrosse, Mount St. Mary’s University

Griffin Kramer, football, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Ava LaMedica, lacrosse, Stetson University

Shawn Legge, volleyball, Juniata College

Brian Liebowitz, track & field/cross-country, SUNY Stony Brook

Hanna Matheson, swimming, Stevens Institute of Technology

Aidan McMinn, lacrosse, SUNY Binghamton

Riley Metz, diving, Tufts University

Brody Morgan, lacrosse, Towson University

Grace Mulham, lacrosse, Princeton University

Thomas Murphy, lacrosse, SUNY Stony Brook

Madden Murphy, lacrosse, Boston University

Harshith Pennabadi, tennis, Temple University

Amelia Pirozzi, lacrosse, Marist College

Amanda Probst, track & field/cross-country,

Coastal Carolina University

Emilia Retzlaff, lacrosse, United States Naval Academy

Brady Reyling, baseball, SUNY Plattsburgh

Stephen Rosano, lacrosse, Sacred Heart University

Dalton Rutt, baseball, SUNY New Paltz

Kate Spinks, lacrosse, Brown University

Jake Sudaley, lacrosse, Saint Leo University

Maryjane Timpanaro, lacrosse, University of Rhode Island

Marissa Tonic, soccer, Marymount University

Vincent Vinciguerra, swimming, University of Pennsylvania

Kimberly Vosswinkel, cheer, Quinnipiac University

Jack Wheeler, lacrosse, Hartwick College