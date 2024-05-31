Paw Prints: Meet Jazz, Meowy, Peanut Butter and Licorice!

Welcome to the 29th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home.

Meet Jazz

This cool customer is Jazz, a twelve year old Yorkie mix up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. While some may consider him a senior, he’s still lively and has plenty of dance moves to accompany any music you choose, whether it’s swing, big band, easy listening or the jive. Lighthearted, as well as light on his feet, he is the most delightful sidekick and companion. Chatty and charismatic, he’ll soon have you convinced to let him move in, share your blanket, and make him pancakes for breakfast! If our boy Jazz sounds like the one for you, do the hustle over to Little Shelter, sign on the dotted line, and waltz away with your new best friend! 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Meowy

This special senior has the staff at the Smithtown Animal Shelter all by the heartstrings. Estimated to be around 14 years old, this black and white tuxedo gets along with dogs, children and other cats. Found as a stray with a severe abscess on her hind end, Meowy is all healed up, but it left a little weakness in her sphincter giving her occassional fecal incontinence where she sleeps. We know that this is not ideal, but there is a home out there that will love her despite this. She loves to be petted , eats up any attention you will give her, and will sit on your lap for hours. She is a good girl for grooming and vet visits. This love muffin would make a great addition to any home. 631-360-757

Meet Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter is as delicious as her name…This adorable female, tan Dachshund mix is approximately ten years young and by all definitions, is absolutely perfect. This poor baby was surrendered to the Smithtown Animal Shelter through no fault of her own. She adores being in the company of people and will not hesitate to greet new friends with hopes of receiving a good petting in return. This sweet girl has a fondness for snuggles and has a lot of unconditional love to give one lucky family.

Peanut Butter’s ideal home can include a calm doggie sibling, possibly cats and kids preferably over the age of twelve. Little Peanut Butter deserves to have the happy ever after she was cheated out of. Let’s all help share Peanut Butter’s story, in hopes of giving her the very best life imaginable.

If you are interested in meeting Peanut Butter please schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail. 631-360-7575

Meet Licorice

A six-year-old Labrador/Collie mix at Little Shelter in Huntington, this handsome, likable fellow is Licorice. Looking for an active family where he can be the only four-legged member, he’s hoping for a big backyard and endless games of fetch. Intelligent and adventurous, he’ll inspire you to try new things….the sky’s the limit with this one by your side! Possessing a strong work ethic, he’ll strive to become your best friend and most loyal companion, simply asking for the same in return. An added bonus? Licorice is known to have health benefits and acts as an antioxidant…we call this a win-win! 631-368-8770, ext. 2

Free Rabies Vaccinations

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services and the Town of Brookhaven will offer free rabies vaccinations for dogs, cats and ferrets on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter located at 300 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven. The clinic is available to all county residents, however, the quantity of vaccine is limited and available only while supplies last. All dogs must be on leashes and all cats and ferrets must be in carriers. 631-451-6953

Adopt & Rescue Event

Save the date! Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center, 33 Warner Road, Huntington will host Anna & Raven’s Adopt & Rescue event on Saturday, June 22 from noon to 5 p.m. There will be numerous dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens up for adoption. Enjoy live music, raffle baskets and more! For more information, call 631-368-8770, ext. 21 or visit wwww.annaandraven.com/anna-raven-adopt-rescue.

Rescue is a lifestyle. Adopt, don’t shop.

Check out the next Paw Prints in the issue of June 27.

Paw Prints is generously sponsored by Mark T. Freeley, Esq.