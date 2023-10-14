Paw Prints: Meet Newman, Cerina, Mr. Magoo, Oliver and Rusty

Welcome to the 22nd edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home.

Meet Newman

Recently retired and ready to enjoy life, meet Newman, a ten year old Schnauzer at Little Shelter. Knowing that staying active is the key to longevity, he’s looking into pickle ball, hoping to find a partner at a similar skill level. In the meantime, he enjoys a leisurely stroll and good conversation, well versed on a variety of topics. A true blue, loyal companion, he takes commitment seriously, waiting patiently for a relationship that will last a lifetime. Adopting a senior dog is like fast forwarding to the best part…stop by to meet Newman, the finest friend to be found. 631-368-8770, ext. 2

Meet Cerina

This wise old lady is Cerina, an eleven year old Pit mix currently up for adoption at Little Shelter. Like most women of a certain age, she knows her own mind and has discovered what’s truly important in life…friends and friends with cookies! The ideal companion for a leisurely stroll, she likes to go in the direction the wind takes her to appreciate all the sights and smells along the way. Good company, she’s up to date on all the kennel gossip, (which always makes for interesting conversation!) and will keep you entertained with her stories. Cerina is most assuredly the inspiration for the quote, “Old friends make the very bestest of best friends.” Stop by to meet her today! 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Mr. Magoo

“Believe in your heart that you’re meant to live a life full of passion, purpose, magic and miracles.” Desiring a forever home, Mr. Magoo, a nine-year-old Pit mix at Little Shelter is hoping to rescue his perfect family and surround them with love and laughter. Though visually challenged, he is able to navigate the world quite well with just a bit of assistance, even running free on the hill with fearless abandon. Not letting what some may call a disability slow him down, Mr. Magoo makes the most of every day, finding joy in the simple things. Dogs live brave, beautiful lives brimming with trust and optimism…and if we let them, they’ll teach us to do the same. Stop by to meet a big mushy boy named Magoo and leave with your heart’s desire. 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Oliver

Oliver still waits at Little Shelter for a family that understands he is not perfect, unlike his first family who returned him after he was diagnosed with crystals in his urine, a very common, treatable condition. Oliver has also been diagnosed with a heart murmur and requires daily medication for it.

Shelter life is stressful for this little guy but luckily he has many human and feline friends to hang out with. Sometimes you can find him sharing a toy or a bed with his new pals. Oliver loves to get special treats from his staff and playing with his friends as much as possible. Oliver has so much love to give and all he asks in return is to be loved, fed his special diet and given his meds each day. Come meet Oliver today! 631-368-8770, ext. 36

Brookhaven Shelter hosts Barktoberfest

The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 300 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven hosts a “Barktoberfest: Howl-o-ween event” on Oct. 30 and 31 with free shelter pet adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Come meet Rusty and all his friends. For more information, call 631-451-6950.

