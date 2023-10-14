Matthew Kiernan joins Burner Prudenti Law, P.C.

Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. has announced that Matthew Kiernan, Esq., former Public Administrator of Suffolk County as appointed by the Surrogates Court, has joined the firm as Counsel. Kiernan brings decades of legal experience that includes time in private practice, public service, the court system, and academia. The hiring adds to the firm’s recent expansion of its Trust & Estates and Elder Law practices.

“We are very excited to welcome Matthew Kiernan to the firm,” said Nancy Burner, Founding Partner. “His distinguished and longstanding commitment to serving Suffolk County and New York state along with his exceptional trust & estate and guardianship work is a significant boon for the firm and for our clients.”

“I’m so pleased to be working with Matthew again. He is an outstanding lawyer and problem solver who will work tirelessly for our clients,” said Judge Gail Prudenti, Partner. For more information, visit www.burnerlaw.com.