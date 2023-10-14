Harmony & Light Wellness celebrates 1-year anniversary in Port Jefferson

1 of 4

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Harmony & Light Wellness in Port Jefferson on Sept. 30. The event celebrated Harmony’s one-year anniversary and becoming a new chamber partner.

Located at 646 Main Street, Lower Level, the business specializes in helping you relax, recharge, reset and rebalance with holistic and sound therapy including the Harmonic Egg.®

Pictured in photo, from left, Nicole Martinsen, Melissa Fesmire, Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, owner Megan Fesmire (holding scissor), husband Beau and daughter Cassidy.

Operating hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 631-828-5055.