Paw Prints: Meet Starling, Leah, Heidi, June, Shaggy, Leo & Milo

Welcome to the 20th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Starling

This sweet and stunning three-year-old dilute torti was adopted from the Smithtown Animal Shelter as a kitten and was recently returned due to allergies. Starling is as affectionate, vocal and sweet as they come. She was overindulged in her last home and was permitted to get extremely overweight. Other than a strict diet, her only needs are love and home that will never let her down. 631-360-7575

Meet Leah

The matriarch of the small dog kennel at Little Shelter, this thirteen-year-old Shih-tzu mix is Leah. Organizing games of mahjong and other fun activities for the rest of the gang, she likes to keep active and productive, knowing that staying involved is the key to longevity. Friendly with others (as long as she gets her own way!), she enjoys a nice gathering that includes appetizers and spirited conversation. Not letting anything slow her down, Leah is a little powerhouse looking forward to spending her golden years in a forever home with her favorite person by her side … and, if you play your cards just right, it could be you! 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Heidi

Heidi is a beautiful 2 1/2 year old Greman Shepherd mix who was rescued from a high kill shelter in Texas with her buddy Max and brought to the safety of Kent Animal Shelter. Max was recently adopted but Heidi is still waiting for her furever home. Will that be with you? 631-727-5731, ext. 1

Meet June

Look at those eyes! June has really come around since arriving at Little Shelter. She enjoys pets and cheek rubs and gets along with other cats. Now she is just waiting for her furever home. Come meet her today! 631-368-8770

Meet Shaggy

A dashing little girl at Little Shelter, Shaggy loves to be around her playmates and be cuddled in your arms. This senior Shih Tzu mix is a calm and chill girl; she just likes to hang out, whether that’s with you or another four-legged friend. *Shaggy is not housebroken. Call 631-368-8770, ext. 21 to meet her today!

Meet Leo & Milo

What’s better than a kitten? Two kittens! Leo and his brother Milo are an adorable bonded pair of kittens currently up for adoption at Kent Animal Shelter. They are looking for a forever home with a special family they can call their own! 631-727-5731, ext. 1

Check out the next Paw Prints in the issue of September 14.

Paw Prints is generously sponsored by Mark T. Freeley, Esq.