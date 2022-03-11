Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Scuttle, Thor, Benji, Blitzen, Robin and Hondo!

Welcome to the third edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Scuttle

Scuttle is in the spotlight today! This handsome, sweet boy hails from South Carolina and is now at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. Scuttle is very active and loves to play, especially with other dogs. He also really likes people. Scuttle’s litter mate, Bright, recently went to her furever home so he is a bit down so we are shining the spotlight on him hoping he is as lucky as a four-leaf clover and finds his new family soon. Call 631-727-5731, Ext. 1 for more information.

Meet Thor

This sweet, big guy named Thor has been living at the Smithtown Animal Shelter since January of this year after he found himself homeless due to a house fire. He has lived with other cats and a small child. This hunk is looking for a loving home and a window to sun himself in. Not much to ask, right? Call 631-360-7575.

Meet Benji

This oh so handsome fellow is Benji, a 14-year-old Shih-tzu up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Proving that age is just a number, he’s the first one out the door for a short walk, doing meet and greets along the way. Social, friendly and good-natured, he is quite the charmer, confident that you’ll find him nearly irresistible! Benji is fully grown and housebroken. He likes other dogs and cats and would do best in a home with children 12 years old and up. Stop by Little Shelter to meet Benji and make both your dreams come true! Call 631-368-8770.

Meet Blitzen

He looks so sad! Blitzen was adopted as a kitten but his pet parent owner was moving and could not take him so he was dropped off at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. He is only 4 years old and what a mush! He loves attention and is very lovable. Come brighten his day! Call 631-727-5731, Ext. 1.

Meet Robin

This is Robin, a short-haired female waiting at Little Shelter in Huntington for her furever home. Robin is very inquisitive and she gets along with other cats. This poor baby was left behind when her owners moved. Come meet her today! Call 631-368-8770.

Meet Hondo

This handsome red-head named Hondo is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with his adorable bow tie. A 3-year-old Lab Mix, he recently arrived at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton from Georgia and is eager to start his new life. Hondo is a laid back doggie, who also loves people and other dogs. He’s one of the kennel manager’s favorites! Come bring this little man some luck this holiday. Call 631-727-5731.

Irish I Had a Home

The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 300 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven will offer $65 adoptions for dogs and cats on arch 16 and 17 as part of their St/ Pet-tricks Day Celebration. For more information, call 631-451-6955 or visit www.brookhavenny.gov/animalshelter.