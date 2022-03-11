Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a special screening of ‘The Quiet Man’

In honor of its 70th anniversary, The Quiet Man returns to select theaters nationwide on March 13 and 17, courtesy of Turner Classic Movies, Paramount Pictures ad Fathom Events.

One of the greatest love stories ever told, the acclaimed John Ford classic features John Wayne as retired boxer Sean Thornton who makes a pilgrimage to his home village in Ireland in order to claim his family’s estate. He meets his match in the spirited young Mary Kate Danaher (Maureen O’Hara) only to find himself confronted by her belligerent brother and the town’s strict customs. The film also stars Barry Fitzgerald, Victor McLaglen, Ward Bond and Mildred Natwick.

An Oscar winner for Best Director and Cinematography, this Republic Pictures classic lives on in the hearts of moviegoers and moviemakers alike. Considered by many to be one of Ford’s best films, The Quiet Man was also included on the American Film Institute’s list of 100 greatest love stories of all time.

This special anniversary screening includes exclusive pre- and post-film commentary by Turner Classic Movies Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz.

Locally the film will be screened at AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook on both days at 7 p.m.; at Island 16 Cinema De Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville on March 13 at 1 p.m. and March 17 at 7 p.m.; and Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, 1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale on March 13 at 1 p.m. and March 17 at 7 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.