Paw Prints: Meet Audrey, Reed, Smokey, Cash and Mickey Mouse!

Welcome to the 21st edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Audrey

The iconic Audrey Hepburn once stated, “They say love is the best investment; the more you give, the more you get in return.” Starring in her own love story, meet Little Shelter’s fair lady Audrey, an eight-year-old Chihuahua mix. Much like her namesake, she is gracious, charming, optimistic and kind. Slightly awkward on her stilt like legs, she is nonetheless completely endearing and you’ll fall head over heels at first glance, despite her housebreaking issues! Always stylishly outfitted and ready for breakfast at Tiffany’s, her favorite spot is tucked under your arm, right next to your heart. Stop by to meet this little funny face and welcome Audrey home. 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Reed

Calling all Shepherd lovers! Meet handsome and intelligent Reed! This sweet boy came to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter as a stray in August and sadly no one came to claim him. This 100 lb hunk is approximately 4 years old and is full of energy. He loves to go for walks and knows several commands. He would do best in a home with children 16 years and does well around other dogs but he is NOT a fan of his feline friends. If you would like to meet Reed, please apply through the shelter’s matchmaker application at www.brookhavenny.gov/152/Animal-Shelter. 631-451-6950

Meet Smokey

Sweet senior Smokey was adopted from the Smithtown Animal Shelter as a kitten in 2009 and returned when his mom fell on hard times and had to move. This brown and white tabby is all affection all of the time. He is as gentle as he is handsome and has lived with another cat in the past. Smokey has a clean bill of health and just wants to be spoiled in his golden years. Will that be with you? 631-360-7575

Meet Cash

Cash in on Cash! Currently up for adoption at Save-A-Pet in Port Jefferson Station, this 2.5 year old sweetheart has been through a lot in his short life. He was born with bilateral luxating patellas (knee issues) which an orthopedic surgeon repaired. He has been recovering in foster care for the last few months and is now looking for a lifelong loving home of his own. Cash is 100% housed-trained. He knows many basic commands and is easily redirected. He learns very quickly and just wants to be your best boy. He loves being outside and playing with his toys — he even plays fetch!

Cash would do best with a family who has a fenced in yard and who will make sure he gets enough exercise and stimulation. He’s great on the leash and polite on walks and while meeting neighbors. He gets along great with other dogs and leaves the cats alone. Don’t miss your opportunity to add this phenomenal pup to your family! 631-473-6333, www.saveapetusa.org

Meet Mickey Mouse

This is Mickey Mouse, 1-year-old charming little guy at Little Shelter who’s looking for his forever family. He has an outgoing, sociable personality and enjoys being the center of attention. Despite his small size, he’s overflowing with character and loves to be in the midst of all the fun. Come by and say hello to him today! 631-368-8770, ext. 21

———————————-

Teachers Pet event

Did you know? The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 300 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven hosts a “Teacher’s Pet” event through the month of September. All animals that are of “school age” (4 years and up) are free. For more information, call 631-451-6950.

Check out the next Paw Prints in the issue of October 12.

Paw Prints is generously sponsored by Mark T. Freeley, Esq.