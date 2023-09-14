Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats football falls in first game

1 of 16

The Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats kicked off their 2023 campaign looking to continue their winning ways of last season by hosting Elwood-John H. Glenn at Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field Friday night, Sept. 8, but a win wasn’t in the cards as the Wildcats fell, 21-13.

John Glenn scored three minutes into the second quarter, holding the Wildcats scoreless at the halftime break. Wide receiver Michael Casey broke the ice for the Wildcats off a 10-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Tyler Hermanns in the third quarter to trail, 14-7. Glenn answered back in the final 12 minutes of play to make it a two-score game before Sean Casey — Michael’s twin brother — found the end zone on another 10-yard pass from Hermanns for the final score.

The Wildcats will look to put a “W” in the win column with another home game Thursday, Sept. 14, when they host Wyandanch. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

– Photos by Bill Landon