Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats football falls in first game

Wildcats take the field in their season opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Home crowd on opening night. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat running back Liam Kershis finds an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat senior running back Liam Kershis powers through an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout, Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat running back Liam Kershis looks for an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat defensive back Sean Casey makes the tackle. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat defensive back Sean Casey makes the tackle. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout, Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior wide receiver Kiernan Clifford makes the catch for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Halftime entertainment. Photo by Bill Landon
Halftime entertainment. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat wide receiver Sean Casey bolts out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River quarterback Tyler Hermanns hands off. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat running back Liam Kershis powers up the left sideline. Photo by Bill Landon
Michael Casey after his touchdown catch for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon

The Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats kicked off their 2023 campaign looking to continue their winning ways of last season by hosting Elwood-John H. Glenn at Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field Friday night, Sept. 8, but a win wasn’t in the cards as the Wildcats fell, 21-13. 

John Glenn scored three minutes into the second quarter, holding the Wildcats scoreless at the halftime break. Wide receiver Michael Casey broke the ice for the Wildcats off a 10-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Tyler Hermanns in the third quarter to trail, 14-7. Glenn answered back in the final 12 minutes of play to make it a two-score game before Sean Casey — Michael’s twin brother — found the end zone on another 10-yard pass from Hermanns for the final score.

The Wildcats will look to put a “W” in the win column with another home game Thursday, Sept. 14, when they host Wyandanch. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

– Photos by Bill Landon

