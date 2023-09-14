Ward Melville boys volleyball maintains good start

Ward Melville boys volleyball maintains good start

by -
0 2
1 of 5
Outside hitter Shaun Mischler with a kill shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Outside hitter Kyle Fagan puts the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Shawn Legge with a block. Photo by Bill Landon
Outside hitter Kyle Fagan with a kill shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Andrew Desimone sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville boys volleyball looked to build on their season opening win two days earlier when the Raiders of Patchogue-Medford came calling in a league matchup Thursday night, Sept. 7. Pat-Med stayed within striking distance in all three matches, but the Patriots prevailed, sweeping the Raiders, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21.

Kyle Fagan was the spark for the Patriots, leading his team with 13 kills, nine digs and a block. Teammate Brady Reyling killed nine while Shawn Legge and Shaun Mischler had six kills and three digs each. 

The team retook the court with a road game against Smithtown East, Sept. 11, and had another three-set win, lifting the Patriots to 3-0-0 in the early going.

 – Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 20

0 43

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply