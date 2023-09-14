Ward Melville boys volleyball maintains good start

1 of 5

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville boys volleyball looked to build on their season opening win two days earlier when the Raiders of Patchogue-Medford came calling in a league matchup Thursday night, Sept. 7. Pat-Med stayed within striking distance in all three matches, but the Patriots prevailed, sweeping the Raiders, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21.

Kyle Fagan was the spark for the Patriots, leading his team with 13 kills, nine digs and a block. Teammate Brady Reyling killed nine while Shawn Legge and Shaun Mischler had six kills and three digs each.

The team retook the court with a road game against Smithtown East, Sept. 11, and had another three-set win, lifting the Patriots to 3-0-0 in the early going.

– Photos by Bill Landon