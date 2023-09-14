Huntington Station woman arrested for animal cruelty

Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call regarding a deceased dog in a crate covered in feces outside of an apartment complex on East Pulaski Road on July 20. Following an investigation, it was determined Kiswanda Franklin allegedly left her 3-pound Yorkshire Terrier-Maltese mix in a crate between July 14 and July 20 in her apartment without adequate ventilation. When Franklin returned, the dog, Bentley, was dead.

The investigation was conducted by Suffolk County Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team (BEAST). Second Precinct Community Support Unit officers arrested Franklin, 33, and she was charged with Animal Cruelty. She was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned on a later date.