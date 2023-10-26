SBU Sports: Patsos finishes with 18 digs; Volleyball drops weekend finale to Towson

The Stony Brook volleyball team fell to Towson in straight sets (20-25, 19-25, 16-25) on Oct. 22 at TU Arena.

Abby Campbell finished with eight kills on the day to lead the Seawolves’ offense while finishing with a hitting percentage of .250. Defensively, Stony Brook got 18 digs from Julia Patsos to pace the team.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | Stony Brook jumped out to an early 8-4 lead following a kill by Ava Jackson . Later in the set, the Seawolves re-took the lead after a kill by Campbell for a 16-15 advantage. But, Towson would grab the advantage for good at 17-16, in a set that was tied up nine times before the Tigers took over in the second half of the stanza, winning 25-20.

SET 2 | The Seawolves again jumped out to an early advantage. Campbell led the way in the beginning of the set after her kill gave the Seawolves a 7-3 lead and then a service ace giving Stony Brook a 9-5 lead. However, the Tigers would tie the match at 13 and never relinquished the lead after taking a 15-14 advantage. Towson won four of the last five point to close out a 25-19 victory.

SET 3 | The Seawolves controlled an early 3-2 lead following the kill by Leoni Kunz , but could not tame the Tigers, who would rally for 10 of the next 12 points to take control of the set and grab the sweep, pulling away to a 25-16 victory.

STATS AND NOTES

Stony Brook attackers were helped by a team-high 27 assists from Torri Henry .

. The loss dropped Stony Brook’s record to 10-13 overall and 5-7 in CAA action.

The Seawolves had four aces from four different players on the afternoon.

NEXT UP

The team return to the court next weekend when they host William & Mary on Oct. 28 and 29 at 1 p.m. inside Pritchard Gymnasium. Stony Brook is 1-2 all-time against the Tribe after defeating them in their last meeting in five sets on Oct. 2, 2022 in Williamsburg.