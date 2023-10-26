SBU Sports: Patsos finishes with 18 digs; Volleyball drops weekend finale to Towson
The Stony Brook volleyball team fell to Towson in straight sets (20-25, 19-25, 16-25) on Oct. 22 at TU Arena.
Abby Campbell finished with eight kills on the day to lead the Seawolves’ offense while finishing with a hitting percentage of .250. Defensively, Stony Brook got 18 digs from Julia Patsos to pace the team.
HOW IT HAPPENED
SET 1 | Stony Brook jumped out to an early 8-4 lead following a kill by Ava Jackson. Later in the set, the Seawolves re-took the lead after a kill by Campbell for a 16-15 advantage. But, Towson would grab the advantage for good at 17-16, in a set that was tied up nine times before the Tigers took over in the second half of the stanza, winning 25-20.
SET 2 | The Seawolves again jumped out to an early advantage. Campbell led the way in the beginning of the set after her kill gave the Seawolves a 7-3 lead and then a service ace giving Stony Brook a 9-5 lead. However, the Tigers would tie the match at 13 and never relinquished the lead after taking a 15-14 advantage. Towson won four of the last five point to close out a 25-19 victory.
SET 3 | The Seawolves controlled an early 3-2 lead following the kill by Leoni Kunz, but could not tame the Tigers, who would rally for 10 of the next 12 points to take control of the set and grab the sweep, pulling away to a 25-16 victory.
STATS AND NOTES
- Stony Brook attackers were helped by a team-high 27 assists from Torri Henry.
- The loss dropped Stony Brook’s record to 10-13 overall and 5-7 in CAA action.
- The Seawolves had four aces from four different players on the afternoon.
NEXT UP
The team return to the court next weekend when they host William & Mary on Oct. 28 and 29 at 1 p.m. inside Pritchard Gymnasium. Stony Brook is 1-2 all-time against the Tribe after defeating them in their last meeting in five sets on Oct. 2, 2022 in Williamsburg.