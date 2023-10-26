Halloween events for spooktacular fun on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

From a spooky train ride in Huntington to a Halloween festival in picturesque Stony Brook Village, from a Haunted Hatchery in Centerport to a Halloween hayride in Northport, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the most fun time of the year on the North Shore!

Halloween at the Heckscher

Families are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington on Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. Create a spooktacular art activity, make a haunted Digital Action painting, and take home a festive treat! Free admission for kids in costume and their families Register at 631-380-3230, www.heckscher.org

Halloween Painting Fun!

Celebrate St. James hosts a Halloween Painting Workshop for children at the Calderone Theatre, 176 2nd St., St. James on Oct 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Costumes encouraged. $25 per child includes painting, all supplies, candy, bagels (a.m.)/cupcakes (p.m.) To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Heritage Halloween Fest

The North Shore Youth Council presents a Halloween Fest at the Heritage Center, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai on Oct. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy pumpkin picking and decorating, a spooky walk scavenger hunt, costume parade, a goodie bag, dance party and more! Registration is $15 per child 12 and under. Parents and guardians are not required to register. Advance registration only at www.nsyc.com.

Trick or Treat Trail

Join the Farmingville Historical Society on Oct. 28 for a Trick or Treat Trail at Farmingville Hills County Park, 503 Horseblock Road, Farmingville from noon to 3 p.m. Come in costume and trick or treat along a trail while learning about the history of candy. Fill your bag with real, full-size candy treats. The entry fee is $15 per trick or treater. Parents are welcome to escort their children without paying. Please note this is not a haunted trail. All Trick or Treaters must pre-register at www.farmingvillehistoricalsociety.org

Lil’ Monsters Halloween Workshop

Children ages 4 to 7 are invited to join Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket for a Lil’ Monsters Workshop on Oct. 28 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Make a tye-dye craft, decorate a cookie, create a lil’ monster or bat craft, and take a tour of the farm with a tractor ride. Come in costume if you like. $55 per child. Call 631-689-8172 to register.

Haunted Hatchery

Calling all ghosts and goblins, spiders and bones … Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will host a Halloween event on Oct. 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. Families are welcome to join them for a not-so-scary Haunted Hatchery. Trick-or-Treat your way through their outdoor grounds. Admission fee is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768, www.cshfishhatchery.org

A Halloween Princess Party

You are invited to a special Halloween Princess Party at the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown Performances will be held on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. Learn about Halloween traditions from different kingdoms and meet new friends. Be sure to wear your best princess attire OR your Halloween costume — this non-scary experience is a royal trick-or-treat! *Please note that this is a theatrical experience and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $16 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org or call 1-800-595-4849.

Spooky Walk

Setauket Fire Department, 394 Nicolls Road, Setauket hosts its second annual Spooky Walk on Oct. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. Come down for some family fun and trick or treating! 631-941-4900

Spooky Train Rides

Join the Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association for a Spooky Train Ride at John Gardiner Farm, 900 Park Ave., Huntington on Oct. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. Ride the Lollipop Train, take a hay ride and make a craft (fee). Pies, cider, popcorn and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. $13 per child. Advance registration required by visiting www.greenlawncenterporthistorical.org.

Haunted Boo-seum & Festival

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for its spookiest event of the year, with fun activities for all ages, on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You are invited to go on a spooky walk-through museum exhibits with haunted sea-inspired activities at every turn including Castaway Creatures and Davy Jones Locker where you can meet live critters, sponsored by Gellerman Orthodontics. Tickets in advance are $20 children, $8 adults; $25 children, $8 adults at the door. 631-367-3418, www.cshwhalingmuseum.org

Halloween Hayride

Northport Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Halloween Hayride in Northport Village Park on Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. with hayrides, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, live music, petting zoo, costume contest & refreshments. Fun for the whole family! 631-754-3905

Halloween Parade

The Community Association of Greater St. James presents its annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Meet at the Gazebo on Lake Avenue dressed in your Halloween best to parade around the park. 631-360-7620

Halloween Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day is back at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook just in time for Halloween! Join them on Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. for pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating, Día de los Muertos crafts related to the ofrenda in the SOMOS exhibition, puppetry from Mascara Viva Puppeteers and much more! Wear your Halloween costume if you wish. Free admission. 631-751-0066, www.longislandmuseum.org

Barktoberfest!

The Town of Brookhaven will host the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center’s “Barktoberfest” Howl-o-ween pet parade and costume contest on October 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fireman’s Park, 724 Middle Country Road in Ridge. Children are encouraged to come in costume, ready for Trick or Treating. 631-451-TOWN

Safe Trick or Treat at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River invites all goblins & ghouls & children dressed in costume to enjoy a safe outdoor Trick or Treating on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 631-929-3500

Halloween Festival

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization hosts its 33rd annual Halloween Festival at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook on Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. with trick or treating in the shops and restaurants, children’s games and Monster Mash dancing — wear your Halloween costume! See if you can scare Monster Merlin and take part in a costume parade at 4 p.m. Free. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Halloween Costume Parade

The annual Downtown “Hauntington” Village Halloween Costume Parade returns to the Town of Huntington on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. Line-up at the Huntington Post Office, 55 Gerard St., Huntington for a parade through Huntington followed by trick or treating at designated village merchants. No registration necessary. Call 631-351-3173 or 631-351-3085

Commack

Commack United Methodist Church, 486 Townline Road, Commack presents its 6th annual Trunk-N-Treat event on Oct. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. Children can trick or treat for candy at festively decorated car trunks and truck beds and enjoy games, crafts and activities. Free. 631-499-7310, www.commack-umc.org

Dix Hills

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 20 Candlewood Path, Dix Hills will hold a Trunk or Treat event for children up to age 11 on Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. Attend dressed in your Halloween costume and play games out of the trunks of cars to earn candy and prizes at St. Luke Lutheran Church. If it rains, the event will be held inside the school. 631-499-8656

East Setauket

Messiah Lutheran Church, 465 Pond Path, East Setauket invites the community to a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. with games, candy, prizes, and fun! Rain date is Oct. 29 same time. www.messiahny.org

Hauppauge

Hauppauge Public Library, 1373 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge invites the community to trick or treat in their parking lot on Oct. 27 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Community members will be decorating their trunks in fun and spooky themes and will pass out candy to trick or treaters. The library will also have snacks, games, crafts, and other activities. Open to all. 631-979-1600.

Kings Park

Rocky Point

The North Shore Youth Council and the Rocky Point PTA present a Trunk Or Treat event at the Joseph A. Edgar School, 525 Route 25A, Rocky Point on Oct. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. with decorated cars and trunks, candy and non-edible treats, face painting, crafts and photo prop. Costumes encouraged. www.nsyc.com

St. James

Deepwells Farm Historical Society, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James will present Deepwells Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to noon. Bring your little ghosts and goblins for a spectacular event!

Yaphank

Suffolk County Farm & Education Center, 350 Yaphank Road, Yaphank will host a Truck or Treat Farm Halloween event on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission of $15 per child, $5 adults includes truck or treating, trick or treating around the farm, farm animal visits, kids crafts, unlimited wagon rides, corn maze, family games and activities. Come in costume! Tickets available on eventbrite.com. 631-852-4600