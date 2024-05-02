‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’ heads to Port Jefferson

1 of 3

Simple Gifts Productions, a professional performing arts company for kids and teens, will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at First United Methodist Church of Port Jefferson, 603 Main Street, Port Jefferson. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

This “revised” version is a fresh approach to the all-time 1967 classic, based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schulz. Featuring all your favorite Peanuts characters, this charming revue of vignettes and songs is fun for the whole family (ages 4 and older). Running time is 1 hour.

Tickets are $15. For Reserved Seating, tickets can be purchased online. Visit www.simplegiftsproductions.com for more information. Tickets for General Seating will also be sold at the door before each performance.