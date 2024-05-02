Community blood drive heads to Stony Brook Village Center May 4

Responding to the critical National need for both blood donors and firefighter volunteers, The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF), and the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO), will be hosting a blood drive, a Shed the Meds event, and a volunteer firefighter recruitment information table at the LIMEHOF, 197 Main St., Stony Brook Village on Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Joined by State Senator Palumbo, Assemblyman Ed Flood, LIMEHOF and WMHO:

– The New York Blood Center mobile blood collection van will be collecting donations. (Reservations recommended, walk-ins welcome. Call 1-800-933-2566 to make your reservation.) The first 10 student donors will receive a ticket to The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of

Fame (LIMEHOF), courtesy of Stony Brook University.

– Firefighters from the Stony Brook, Centereach, Terryville, and, Stony Brook University Campus will be hosting an information table.

-The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Deputies will be collecting pharmaceuticals.

-Stony Brook University students will be conducting a mental health research survey.

-The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) will be hosting a raffle!

Questions? Call 631-751-2244.