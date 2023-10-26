The Town of Smithtown was joined by local community leaders, the Greater Commack Chamber of Commerce, State and local officials to cut a ribbon on completed renovations at Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve located at 200 New Highway in Commack. Upgrades to the grounds included the installation of brand new bocce courts, pavilions, and picnic area. Renovations were also made to the playground, bathrooms, all new surfacing, concrete walkways, drainage, and retaining wall. The makeover compliments the popularity of the grounds where concerts are hosted and large scale events take place, for the community throughout the calendar year.

“There’s been quite a bit of renovations here at our flagship park. This makeover compliments the popularity of Hoyt Farm, where concerts are hosted and large scale events take place, for the community throughout the calendar year… And it really symbolizes what the Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve is all about. Community, collaboration and celebration. It is an oasis for the whole community to enjoy. And that’s why we invested in these wonderful renovations,” said Town of Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

Earlier this year, the Town of Smithtown Planning Department, and the team at Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve coordinated with Cosentino Realty Group on the total restoration and installation of the water tower. The project was donated to the Town of Smithtown by Cosentino Realty Group in memory of local resident, Vietnam veteran and builder, John E. Baker. At the beginning of the Summer, Hoyt family members; Tom and Mitch Stokes drove from Massachusetts towing a utility trailer which contained large fieldstones, embedded with bronze plaques to pay homage to their Mother and Aunt. The team at Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve, also upgraded the butterfly garden areas to be deer-proof over the Summer. The project was spearheaded by Dominick Guadio who raised the walls and added an array of native plants which is nicely accented by the flowing waterfall.

A Brief History of the Hoyt Family Farm: The Town of Smithtown purchased the property in 1965 from Maria Hoyt, and the 133 acres of land developed into Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve. Today, the Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve Team, led by Jeff Gumin works to keep the Hoyt Family legacy alive and well with various educational programs, events, concerts, and historic tours of the Hoyt House and grounds. Educational programs range from marine, wildlife and indigenous plant life on Long island, to Native American artifacts, and maple sugaring classes. Additionally, the preserve boasts beautiful nature trails, pollinator gardens, mature oak forests, pastures, ponds, the picnic grounds, playground & pavilion and is home to historic buildings and monuments such as two World War I cannons, formerly located at Town Hall, the Hoyt House and the Water Tower, which was recently restored by the Cosentino Family in honor local Veteran, Smithtown Resident and Builder; John Baker.