Obituary: John Craig Jr.

John Craig Jr., of Milford, Connecticut — formerly of Port Jefferson and Rocky Point — died on Oct. 6 at 86 years of age.

He was the beloved husband of Joann for 40 years; the dear brother of Joan Wilkins; the loving father of Kevin, Michael (Kerry), Kathleen (Andy), John III (Stacey), Jaclyn (Anthony) and Peter (Brittany); the cherished grandfather of Ryan, Danielle, Sean, Brendan, Christina, Caitlin, Kyle, Taylor, Corinne, Kristin, Elizabeth, Justin, Jarrett, Mason, A.J., Copeland and Callen Jo; and the beloved great-grandfather of Colton.

John was an Air Force veteran. He was an aerospace controls warning systems operator and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

John worked at Gyrodyne and Telephonics Corporation for over 40 years, where he traveled the world and acquired many wonderful experiences.

His love of the great outdoors was evident in his passion for playing golf, sailing, walking on the beach and birdwatching as a member of the Audubon Society. He loved spending time with his family, especially for holiday brunches and long days at the beach.

Visitation was held at Nolan Funeral Home in Northport. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport. Private cremation followed.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or Boys Town charities (www.boystown.org).