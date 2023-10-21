Obituary: Phyllis Reuter Ironside

Prepared by Elizabeth Reuter Bongiorno

Phyllis Reuter Ironside, beloved mother, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 2, surrounded by her family, after a sudden and brief illness. She was 82.

Phyllis retired from Stony Brook University in 2000. However, she went back there later that year and was still working part time as a senior staff assistant in the billing office. She began employment at the university in 1974 and could never fully walk away from her job and her work family, who she loved dearly.

In addition to her work at Stony Brook University, Phyllis became an electrologist in 1983 and opened her own small practice where she practiced part time until 2020. She loved working with her clients and seeing the delight on their faces when she was able to help them. She was passionate about the industry and was a member, board member and officer of various electrologist associations, where she received several awards.

Phyllis lived in Stony Brook for over 60 years and graduated from Port Jefferson High School in 1959. She loved her community and enjoyed taking photos in the Three Village area. She also loved playing with her various dogs throughout the years.

Phyllis will be missed by her brother Robert P. Orr, daughter Elizabeth Reuter Bongiorno, son-in-law Carl T. Bongiorno, her loving step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, co-workers, numerous friends and beloved dachshund Otto.