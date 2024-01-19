Obituary: Domenico ‘Dom’ Parillo

Domenico “Dom” Parillo, age 57, of Port Jefferson, passed away on Jan. 3. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Dom loved life to its absolute limits. Dom loved traveling to Atlantic City and Las Vegas where the atmosphere was as full of life as he was. Dom also cherished spending time with family, making memories and making people laugh with his quick wit and hilarious comments.

Moving to Port Jefferson in 1993, Dom immediately made his presence known by committing himself to the betterment of Port Jefferson. Either by assisting tenants or lending a hand to community sponsors, his goal was simple, to improve Port Jefferson for everyone. After 30 years of making a positive impact, it was easy to see why “everyone knows Dom.” He is survived by his sons Ralph Joseph and Dominick Anthony; ex-spouse Maria McCauley; father Raffaele; brother Pietro and his wife Lori; niece Victoria; nephew Peter; and longtime girlfriend Debra Pennell.