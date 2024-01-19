United Way of Long Island welcomes new board members

United Way of Long Island recently welcomed five new board members.

“We are fortunate to enjoy the partnership of such an accomplished, passionate group of business leaders, who want to give back to their communities through the United Way of Long Island,” said Board Chair Lynda Nicolino, Chief Legal Counsel at Bethpage Federal Credit Union. “They bring valued skill to the organization, and we look forward to working with them to advance the common good on Long Island.”

“Our Board of Directors are leaders in their industries who are committed to building a stronger community where they live,” said Theresa A. Regnante, President and CEO of United Way of Long Island. “Each one plays an important role, bringing a different perspective and area of expertise to our mission.”

Jerome Bost

Jerome Bost serves as the Director of Government Affairs & Communications for IBEW 1049, one of the largest unions on Long Island, representing the interests of over 4,000 members in the gas and electric industry. With over 15 years of experience in government, communications, and labor relations, Jerome previously served as a Director in Congressman Tom Suozzi’s office, managing federal agency inquiries, stakeholder communications, diversity initiatives, and critical congressional projects. He also worked for the Former Presiding Officer of Suffolk County Legislature, DuWayne Gregory. Deeply committed to community service, Jerome serves on the Advisory Board for Suffolk County Community College’s Eastern Campus and the Board of Directors for Young Life-Northeastern Division

Kerry Thomas

Kerry Thomas, a licensed social worker from East Northport, is Chair of the Nassau-Suffolk HIV Health Services and Planning Council and member of the Clinical Quality Management Committee. He has 12 years of experience in HIV/AIDS supportive services. In his current role as Program Manager at Thursday’s Child, Kerry oversees the Ryan White Part A programs, Safety Net/AIDS Services Access Program, and HIV testing and outreach services. Throughout the years, he has collaborated with various partnerships such as NYS AIDS Institute Faith Communities Project and Ending the Epidemic initiatives. In addition, Kerry is Chair of the Northwell Health LGBTQ+ Transgender Program Client Advisory Board and participates in the planning and facilitating of Health Conference workshops.

Rosalie Drago

With 30 years of New York-based economic and workforce development experience, Rosalie Drago of Greenlawn has dedicated her career to equitable and inclusive growth; building economic foundations for quality, sustainable employment, and prosperity for the region through a place-based approach. Before joining Haugland Group as Community Economic & Workforce Development Manager, Rosalie completed her term as the first female Commissioner of Labor in Suffolk County. Her department was responsible for removing barriers to work for Suffolk County’s 1.5 million residents, fostering a diverse local talent pipeline for business and unions and ensuring a safe, level playing field for Suffolk’s 15,000 licensed businesses. Prior to joining Suffolk County, Commissioner Drago served as Long Island Regional Director for Workforce Development Institute, a statewide non-profit, where she partnered with Long Island employers, labor unions, lawmakers, and educators to strengthen communities through the creation of a more skilled workforce.

Jaime Stojanowski

Overseeing Long Island, New York City and Westchester County, Jaime Stojanowski is the Consumer Region Executive for Bank of America Metro New York. With more than 25 years at the firm, she leads strategic client-focused growth, digital transformation, and operational excellence across more than 200 financial centers, serving millions of clients. She has excelled in a variety of leadership roles building diverse teams through mentorship with an emphasis on the next generation of talent. Jaime resides in Franklin Square with her husband and three children and is a community champion supporting volunteer efforts both personally and professionally.

William Misita

Bill Misita joined Philadelphia Insurance Companies in 1999 as a Production Underwriter and was tasked with opening a NY office in an area where there had been minimal prior success. Bill started working from home before opening an office that grew to be the largest field production office in the country. He was one of PHLY’s top performers early in his tenure and earned the distinction of top producer in the country five times. Bill went on to serve as Regional Vice President of the Metro Region for eight years, helping to successfully guide the region through various challenges and underwriting initiatives to remain the largest region in the Company before moving on to become Senior Vice President of the Northeast Territory in 2021. In this role, Bill is responsible for overseeing over $1B in premium placed mainly through retail and wholesale insurance brokerage relationships, as well as participating in various recruiting, coaching, and developing activities for employees across all divisions of the organization.

To learn more about United Way of Long Island’s Leadership visit: https://www.unitedwayli.org/board-directors

About United Way of Long Island

United Way of Long Island advances the common good, creating opportunities for a better life for all by focusing on three key building blocks: health, education, and financial stability. United Way invests in community partnerships to help our most vulnerable and at-risk residents through organizations and programs that grant equitable access to resources and services across the region. For more information about United Way of Long Island, visit www.unitedwayli.org, call 2.1.1 or follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.