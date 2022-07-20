Night Heron Artists put painting up for sale to benefit Ukraine

Who doesn’t love sunflowers? The Night Heron Artists are offering their large group painting “Sunflowers” for sale. Currently on view on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, the beautiful unframed watercolor painting was created by over 22 artists and measures 22″ by 30.” Fifty percent of the proceeds on the sale of the painting will be donated toward the Ukranian cause. All offers will be considered. For more information, call Leslie at 631-744-3794.