‘Uncommon Threads’ exhibit opens in Huntington

Currently on view at the Huntington Arts Council’s Main Street Gallery is a fiber show titled Uncommon Threads. The juried exhibition opened on July 15 and runs through August 27.

The exhibition focuses on fiber arts in all its forms. Juror Patty Eljaiek invited artists to provide entries that included either fiber-based materials or unconventional materials used in typical fiber art techniques such as crochet, weaving, sewing, felting, embroidery, etc.

As a mixed media artist, Eljaiek exhibits nationwide, in galleries from New York to California. Her work reflects her experience as a first generation American immigrant focusing on themes of belonging and identity. She continues to explore traditional fiber arts to create new and evolving work incorporating repurposed materials.

“I am so very excited about this exhibit,” said Eljaiek. “The original concept was to highlight contemporary works that celebrate fiber, in all its forms. The selected works show a wide variety of techniques, subjects and materials. It is thrilling to see artists creating work specifically for this show and also inspiring to know that there are artists who are working with fiber arts today in so many different ways. The Uncommon Threads exhibit is a perfect example of why fiber arts is fine art.”

Exhibiting artists include Mara Ahmed, Eileen Bell, Mary Brodersen, Amanda Burns, Kathy Cunningham, Oksana Danziger, Sherry Davis, Barbra Ellmann, Alicia Evans, Josefina Fasolino, Veronica Haley, Marilyn Hamilton Jackson, Conor Hartman, Andrea Larmor, Samantha Lopez, Emily Martin, John Michaels, Claudia Monnone, Luda Pahl, Eileen Palmer, Bernadette Puleo, Lauren Singer, Lisa Stancati, Devlin Starr, Robert Stenzel, Kim Svoboda, Rebecca Vicente, Debra Fink Bachelder, Ann Marie Miller, Deborah Monteko and Cindy Russell.

“Huntington Arts Council prides ourselves in providing opportunities that inspire artists to showcase their work. Uncommon Threads is an exhibit that features the work of both up and coming and seasoned artists; many new to HAC,” said Kieran Johnson, Executive Director of Huntington Arts Council. “The use of fiber to convey a story, feeling or message is at its best in this exhibit. I hope you will stop by to experience the unique and impactful medium of fiber art.”

The Main Street Gallery, 213 Main Street, Huntington is open from Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-271-8423 or visit huntingtonarts.org.