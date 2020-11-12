Mirror Mirror juried exhibit opens in Huntington

1 of 8

The Huntington Arts Council (HAC) will present the juried exhibit Mirror Mirror virtually and at its Main Street Gallery from Nov. 13 to Dec. 19.

Artists were asked, “What kind of mirror does your artwork hold up to the world? During times of reflection is it a full length, vanity, compact, or a funhouse mirror containing many multitudes? Maybe it is more of a looking glass. Allow yourself to observe and then say, “I contain enough.” and let it out.”

Congratulations to all of the artists accepted into this show: Diane Brown Ardell, Sheri Berman, Sílvia Soares Boyer, Christie Devereaux De Cesare, Ellen DiFazio, Eliseea Faur, Jim Finlayson, Jan Guarino, Sueey J. Gutierrez, Heather Heckel, Imperfectly Perfect By Wendy, Margaret Henning, Julianna Kirk, Sarah Lambert, Kirk Larsen, Allison Mack, Kristen Memoli, Kasmira Mohanty, Gail Neuman, Luda Pahl, Sophia Pirone, Andrea Rhude, Thomas “TJ” Roszko, Khurshid Saleem, Lori Scarlatos, Meryl Shapiro, Neill Slaughter, Christina Stow, Tracy Tekverk, Amy Goodfellow Wagner, Stephen Wyler and Allison Zhang.

“I was so captivated and impressed by the broad spectrum of interpretations and varied mediums for the theme of Mirror, Mirror. The entries were so strong, but a concise vision for the exhibit began to form after reviewing every entry and guided my final selections. While jurying this exhibit I could not help but contemplate the way we “see” ourselves in so many places besides physical mirrors and photos,” said juror Caitlyn Shea.

“This exhibit truly highlights how we “see” ourselves when we interact with a person or animal, and how we intellectually “see” ourselves when we look contemplatively at the world around us – desiring a sense of purpose and belonging. The artists even “see” themselves mirrored in the act of creating. While Narcissus so egocentrically fell in love with his own reflection, the curious human act of searching for familiarity and mirrored traits in places like the cosmos, nature, and in other living creatures actually leads us to expand our horizons and grow our true sense of “self”. While artists are usually taught to look at their subjects objectively first, the artist cannot escape being reflected in their own work. This exhibit is an incredible exploration into introspective thought and self-reflection,” she said.

“The sentiment of this exhibition is in itself, reflective of our times. The challenges and changes that we have faced over the last several months have made us all look at things differently. The arts continue to provide a much needed “connection” to ourselves, communities, members and partners,” added Executive Director of Huntington Arts Council, Marc Courtade. “Mirror Mirror is simultaneously thought provoking and uplifting. Please stop by our gallery or view on our website and “reflect” on this beautiful body of work.”

Mirror Mirror is on view at the Huntington Arts Council’s Main Street Gallery, 213 Main Street in Huntington, from Nov. 13 to Dec. 19 and on online at www.huntingtonarts.org. The gallery is open to the public Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and some Saturdays. Social distancing and masks are required. To schedule a visit, please call 631-271-8423.

Images courtesy of HAC