In an effort to support the charitable work of local organizations that serve the areas of Suffolk Federal branch locations, the credit union has identified nonprofit organizations to provide financial support to. In Miller Place, Branch Manager Lillian Iorio recently presented a $1,000 contribution to the North Shore Youth Council.

“Supporting [the] North Shore Youth Council is more important now than ever,” said Iorio. “They have kept the doors open throughout this pandemic and continue to be a place where the community can go for support and guidance. At Suffolk Federal, it is an honor to support and assist them during these uncertain times.”

“On behalf of North Shore Youth Council Board of Directors, staff and most important the youth that we serve, we are so thankful to Suffolk Federal for this donation,” said Patrick Policastro, Executive Director of North Shore Youth Council. These funds will be used towards upgrades to our programs by purchasing recreational and educational supplies & equipment.”

Pictured in photo: Board and team members of the North Shore Youth Council with Lillian Iorio, Suffolk Federal Miller Place Branch Manager (fifth from left) and Micah Schlendorf, AVP Retail Member Experience at Suffolk Federal (sixth from left). Photo from Suffolk Federal