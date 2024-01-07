Maggie Sullivan named Brookhaven Lab’s Chief Human Resources Officer

Maggie Sullivan, an experienced leader and manager of the Talent Management group at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, was recently named Chief Human Resources Officer and Assistant Laboratory Director for Human Resources. Sullivan took over the position from Bob Lincoln, who transitioned to an advisory role after serving more than 12 years in the position.

Since joining the Lab in 2011, Sullivan has progressively assumed more responsibility, most recently leading a multidisciplinary team of HR professionals and administrators in training, recruitment, leadership development, and HR systems.

“Throughout her 12 years at Brookhaven, Maggie has demonstrated a strong ability to work with constituents across the Laboratory and to appreciate the role that each member of the Lab community plays in achieving our mission,” said Laboratory Director JoAnne Hewett. “She has also worked closely with senior leadership on major Lab initiatives and institutional-level processes, giving her insight into how the Lab and its senior leadership team operate.”

Sullivan has implemented best-in-class leadership development programs, including mentoring, the Lab’s Science and Engineering Development Program, and LEADER program for supervisory development. Most recently, she co-led the multi-year effort to modernize the Lab’s human capital management system. Sullivan has also served as the co-leader of the Lab’s recent engagement survey and continues to support that effort. Sullivan has also played a lead role in the design and delivery of supervisory and leadership training programs across the Battelle laboratory complex.

Sullivan partners closely with Brookhaven’s Chief Diversity Officer to promote a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work culture and is a key contributor to the Lab’s annual diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) plan. She is also a member of the Lab’s Executive DEI Council and the DEI Management Council, and she serves on the Human Resources Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.

“I’m excited and looking forward to working closely with Lab leadership and staff as we continue to build our future workforce, advance DEI efforts, and review and modernize our HR processes and functions to best serve the Laboratory and our current and future staff,” said Sullivan. “We have a very talented HR team in place, and together we will create positive change for the Lab.”

Prior to her current role, the Hampton Bays resident was the Lab’s learning and development manager from 2011 to 2017. From 1989 to 2011, she worked for the Applied Research Corporation in Metuchen, NJ, first as a consultant, then senior consultant, then executive vice president.

Brookhaven National Laboratory is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit science.energy.gov.