Wanted for Huntington Station petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Huntington Station store in December.

A man allegedly reached around the counter at Family Dollar, located at 1780 New York Ave., and used the cash register to add approximately $450 to his online PayPal account without paying at approximately 9:05 p.m. on December 9.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.