Brookhaven Councilmember Kornreich presents compost tumbler to contest winner from Port Jefferson Station

Recently, Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (right) presented a compost tumbler to Diane Enright (center) from Port Jefferson Station, one of six winners of the “Brookhaven Recycles Day” Compost Tumbler Giveaway. Pictured at left is Town of Brookhaven Recycling Educator, Zachary Sicardi.

The online contest was held on Facebook with a winner selected from each Town Council District. For more information about recycling in the Town of Brookhaven, visit www.BrookhavenNY.gov .

Through Supervisor Ed Romaine’s Green Energy and Sustainability Initiative, the Town has been “greening-up” its operations and facilities while saving taxpayer money by utilizing new, and more energy efficient technologies and renewable energy sources. All these efforts lower operation costs and reduce Town carbon emissions. By encouraging waste diversion through recycling and composting, the Town can further realize spending and emissions reductions.