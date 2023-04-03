Look Book Luncheons return to Stony Brook Village

Spring styles have sprung! Foodies and shopaholics unite for a three-part series of luncheon fashion shows in Stony Brook Village. Each part of the series will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at a different restaurant (Mirabelle Restaurant at Three Village Inn, Luca Modern Italian Restaurant and The Country House Restaurant) and each will feature different Spring styles from Mint, Chico’s, Loft, Madison’s Niche and Ecolin Jewelers. $35 per person at each restaurant for a prix fix lunch.

As guests enjoy their lunch, models will stroll through the restaurants, sharing information about the Spring fashion and accessories they are wearing. The three-part series will take place at separate dining locations – On May 4, at Mirabelle Restaurant at the Three Village Inn, on May 11 at Luca Modern Italian Restaurant, and May 18 at the Country House Restaurant.

To make your reservation, contact the restaurants directly. Mirabelle Restaurant can be contacted at (631) 751-0555 and is located in the historic Three Village Inn, at 150 Main Street in Stony Brook Village. Luca Modern Italian Restaurant’s phone number is (631) 675–0435 and is located at 93 Main Street in Stony Brook Village. The Country House Restaurant’s phone number is (631) 751-3332 and is located at 1175 North Country Road in Stony Brook.