Eight-year-old girl reported missing after visit with mother in Medford

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate an 8-year-old girl who was reported missing after a visit with her mother at a Medford hotel.

Toni Simmons was last seen with her biological mother, Carrie Walker, who was visiting from Florida, on April 1 at the Comfort Inn, located at 2695 Route 112. When Simmons’ father attempted to pick up the child on April 2, the child and her mother were not at the location. Simmons, who lives with her father in Brookhaven, is white, 4 feet 6 inches tall, 70 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Walker, 31, left the hotel in a black 2021 Jeep Compass with Alabama plate 48A14NB.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Simmons’ location to call the Sixth Squad at 631- 854-8652 or 911.