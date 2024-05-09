Man arrested twice in six days for illegally selling cannabis products

Suffolk County Police have arrested an employee of a Hauppauge smoke shop for illegally selling cannabis

products twice in a six-day span.

Narcotics Section detectives, and Anti-Crime and Community Support Unit officers conducted an investigation into illegal sales of cannabis products during which seven businesses were checked for compliance with the law and violations were found at one. Qazi Siddique, an employee of Convenience 12-12 Smoke Shop, located at 900 Wheeler Road, was arrested for selling cannabis products without a license on May 2 and for selling cannabis products to a minor on May 8.

Investigators also seized large quantities of flavored vape products offered for sale. The store was issued multiple fire and building code violations and was closed by the Town of Islip Fire Marshal.

Siddique, 30, of Valley Stream, was charged with Unlawful Sale of Cannabis and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.