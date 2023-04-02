South Huntington Public Library to host Job Fair April 5

South Huntington Public Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Road Huntington Station will host a Job Fair by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center in its Community Room on Wednesday April 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Meet representatives from Altice, NYS Solar, SightMD, Northwell Health, NY Community Bank, Cold Spring Harbor Labs, Maximum Security and many more. Bring multiple copies of your resume and dress for success!

For more information, call 631-549-4411.