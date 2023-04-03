Shoreham-Wading River boys lax wins big

Shoreham-Wading River boys lax wins big

Wildcats tame Lions, 18-4

Shoreham-Wading River senior Steven Cain looks inside. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Liam Kershis shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Alec Gregorek scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior William Miller at “X” in a home game. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River goalie Jaden Galfano clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Ryan Herr looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Kieran Clifford clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Liam Kershis scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Liam Kershis from behind the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Liam Kershis scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Steven Cain fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Alec Gregorek scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats win. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Alec Gregorek fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
It was a wet one. Photo by Bill Landon

It was wind-driven rain that soaked Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field Saturday morning, April 1, but the weather didn’t hamper Shoreham-Wading River’s surge toward the cage, where the Wildcats dispatched the Lions of West Islip 18-4.

Senior Alec Gregorek topped the scoring chart for the Wildcats with eight goals and two assists, and teammate Liam Kershis stretched the net six times along with an assist. Steven Cain, a senior, also found the back of the cage along with four assists. And Jaden Galfano had 10 stops in net in this Div. II lacrosse matchup.

The win lifts Shoreham-Wading River to 2-0, having defeated Harborfields in the season opener. The cats will retake the field Wednesday, April 5, with another home game against Kings Park. Gametime is slated for 3:30 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon



