Shoreham-Wading River boys lax wins big

Wildcats tame Lions, 18-4

It was wind-driven rain that soaked Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field Saturday morning, April 1, but the weather didn’t hamper Shoreham-Wading River’s surge toward the cage, where the Wildcats dispatched the Lions of West Islip 18-4.

Senior Alec Gregorek topped the scoring chart for the Wildcats with eight goals and two assists, and teammate Liam Kershis stretched the net six times along with an assist. Steven Cain, a senior, also found the back of the cage along with four assists. And Jaden Galfano had 10 stops in net in this Div. II lacrosse matchup.

The win lifts Shoreham-Wading River to 2-0, having defeated Harborfields in the season opener. The cats will retake the field Wednesday, April 5, with another home game against Kings Park. Gametime is slated for 3:30 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon





