Ward Melville Patriots fall in quadruple overtime

The Patriots of Ward Melville led by four goals to open the fourth quarter of play in a home game against Garden City on a rainy Saturday afternoon when the Trojans exploded with five goals in the final minutes of play to tie the game at 7-all, forcing overtime play.

The game’s outcome wasn’t settled in the first overtime period or the second. The third OT period expired with no winner when Garden City scored the game-winner of the fourth overtime period to win the non-league contest, 8-7.

Ward Melville seniors AJ Folkman and Nik Barbero each scored along with one assist. Seniors Andrew Belli, Trevor Murray and Jaron Popp each scored, as did juniors Brody Morgan and Stephen Rosano.

The loss drops the Patriots to 1-2 in this early season and will retake the field Tuesday with an away game against Bay Shore before returning home April 12 to host Sachem North. Game time is slated for 4:15 p.m.