Long Island Museum closes for the winter, will reopen March 3

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will be on hiatus through March 3 to change over its exhibitions. When it reopens the new season of exhibitions will include Two Centuries of Long Island Women Artists, 1800-2000, the LIM’s 23rd annual Colors of Long Island student art exhibition and Atoms to Cosmos: The Story of Brookhaven National Laboratory. For more information, call 631-751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.