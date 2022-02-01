Hauppauge High School hosts family communication workshop Feb. 9

The Town of Smithtown Horizons Counseling & Education Center, Youth Bureau, and Smithtown Youth and Community Alliance are pleased to present a communication workshop for families with children in middle school or high school. This free event will take place in the Hauppauge High School Library, located at 500 Lincoln Blvd in Hauppauge, on Wednesday, February 9th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In today’s technology driven world, face to face communication is not practiced enough. The workshop is a great opportunity for families to come together in an interactive setting to discuss ways they can strengthen their communication skills and overall relationships with one another.

“Effective communication skills need to be consistently practiced and reinforced, particularly within families. This workshop will give participants the chance to do that in a constructive way.” Janine Marc-Anthony, Smithtown Youth Bureau Youth Services Coordinator

The workshop will focus on communication through body language, active listening, tone of voice, “I” centered messages, and open-ended messages. Participants will have an opportunity to take part in hands-on activities that will help reinforce strategies they are learning throughout the event.

Registration is required in order to attend. Anyone interested can register on the Town of Smithtown website on the Horizons, Youth Bureau, and Youth and Community Alliance pages. Space is limited. Community service certificates will be given to students who attend.