Let’s Eat: Cheesecake minis that will make your tastebuds hop

There’s only one thing that can pry their attention away from the chocolate in the Easter basket: one of these Cheesecake Minis — delicious desserts sure to make everyone’s tastebuds hop, courtesy of Kraft/Heinz.

Easter Cheesecake Minis

YIELD: Makes 18 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup butter, melted

3 packages (8 oz. each) Philadelphia Cream Cheese, softened

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons desiccated unsweetened coconut, toasted

54 speckled chocolate eggs

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 325° F. Mix graham crumbs, 2 tablespoons sugar and butter; press onto bottoms of 18 paper-lined muffin cups. Beat cream cheese, vanilla and remaining sugar with mixer until blended. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing on low speed after each just until blended. Spoon over crusts. Bake 25 min. or until centers are almost set. Cool and refrigerate for two hours. Top each cheesecake with 1 tablespoon coconut; shape to resemble bird’s nest. Fill with malted milk eggs.

Chocolate-Pomegranate Cheesecake Minis

YIELD: Makes 24 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 and 1/2 cups finely crushed chocolate wafer cookies

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1-1/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

4 packages (8 oz. each) Philadelphia Cream Cheese, softened

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 eggs

3/4 cup pomegranate juice

1/3 cup pomegranate seeds, patted dry

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 325°F. Combine cookie crumbs, butter and 2 tablespoons sugar; press onto bottoms of 24 paper-lined muffin pan cups. Beat cream cheese, vanilla and 1 cup of the remaining sugar in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing on low speed after each just until blended. Spoon over crust. Bake 20 min. or until centers are almost set. Cool and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, bring pomegranate juice and remaining sugar to boil in saucepan; simmer on medium-low heat 15 min. or until thickened, stirring frequently. Cool and then refrigerate until ready to use.

Spoon pomegranate sauce over cheesecakes just before serving; sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.

Blueberry-topped Cheesecake Minis

YIELD: Makes 18 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

3 packages (8 oz. each) Philadelphia Cream Cheese, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 cup whipping cream

2 cups blueberries

1 tablespoon lemon zest

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 325° F. Combine graham cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons sugar and butter; press onto bottoms of 18 paper-lined muffin cups.

Beat cream cheese, vanilla and remaining sugar with mixer until blended. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing on low speed after each just until blended. Spoon over crusts. Bake 25 min. or until centers are almost set. Cool and refrigerate for two hours. Beat whipping cream with mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form; spread onto cheesecakes.

Top with blueberries and zest.