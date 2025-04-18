SBU Sports: Women’s lacrosse comes from behind to top Campbell

The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team defeated Campbell, 19-12, in a comeback effort on April 13 at Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, N.C. A second-half surge saw the Seawolves outscore the Fighting Camels 10-4 over the final 30 minutes to overcome a halftime deficit and emerge victorious.

After an even first quarter (3-3), Campbell would go on to score four straight to take a 7-4 lead with 6:49 remaining in the first half. The Seawolves and Camels then traded goals before Stony Brook found the back of the net twice courtesy of Isabella Caporuscio and Riley McDonald and cut the Camels’ lead to 8-7 heading into halftime.

The Seawolves surged out of the gates in the second half, netting nine goals (four woman-up) to start the third quarter and take a comfortable eight goal lead. McDonald, Charlotte Wilmoth, Caporuscio, Alexandra Fusco, and Molly LaForge were responsible for the dominant display of Stony Brook goals.

The fourth quarter would become a back-and-forth affair with Campbell outscoring Stony Brook, 4-3, but the Seawolves were able to close out the come-from-behind victory with a strong second half offensive performance.

Up next, the team returns to Long Island for their home finale at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 18 at 6 p.m. as they face off against undefeated Drexel. Stony Brook won both the regular season (18-11) and postseason (9-6) contests over the Dragons last season. Coverage is set to be available on FloCollege.