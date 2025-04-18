SBU Sports: Eight-goal run propels men’s lacrosse to beat Monmouth

Fueled by a dominant 8-0 run and strong second-half defense, Stony Brook men’s lacrosse defeated CAA foe Monmouth, 13-9, at LaValle Stadium on April 12. Collin Williamson and Justin Bonacci led the Seawolf attack, each recording a game-high six points.

Good goalie play and timely offense allowed the Hawks to take a 3-1 lead with 5:55 remaining in the first. The Seawolves scored two of the final three goals in the first quarter, bringing the score to 4-3 in favor of Monmouth heading into the second quarter.

Stony Brook opened the scoring in the second with a man-up goal from Williamson to even things up at 4-all. Each team traded a goal to make it 5-5 with 7:42 remaining in the first half.

Monmouth tacked on a pair of goals late in the second quarter to take a 7-5 lead into the locker room.

The Hawks carried their momentum into the third quarter, scoring the first two goals of the second half and giving themselves a 9-5 lead with 6:55 remaining in the third. The Seawolves answered back just nine seconds later after Robbie Smith won a face-off and raced downfield to bury Stony Brook’s first goal of the half.

From that point on, the Seawolves took full control of the game, scoring the final two goals of the quarter, including a buzzer-beater from Gary Correa that brought them within one goal heading into the final frame.

Stony Brook evened things up with 11:47 remaining in the fourth as Bonacci buried the game-tying goal. Just over four minutes later, the Seawolves took their first lead of the day on a goal from Williamson.

Now in the driver’s seat, Stony Brook tacked on three more fourth-quarter goals to bookend an 8-0 run that spanned more than 21 minutes of game action to secure victory over the Hawks.

The win gives Stony Brook a 2-1 lead in the all-time series.

Up next, the team will travel to Philadelphia for its next matchup against Drexel on April 19. The contest will begin at noon and will stream live on FloCollege.