New exhibit at the Reboli Center celebrates Setauket’s shipbuilding legacy

This spring, the Three Village Historical Society and Museum (TVHS) and The Reboli Center for Art and History are inviting the community to step into the world of nineteenth-century shipbuilding with a new exhibition titled Built by Hand: The Shipbuilding Legacy of Nehemiah Hand.

The exhibit, which opened on April 16 in the Englebright Gallery at the Reboli Center, 64 Main St., Stony Brook, sheds light on the craftsmanship, culture, and community that once thrived along the shores of Setauket Harbor.

Curated by Scott Ferrara, Curator at TVHS, and Chris Ryon, Historian for the Village of Port Jefferson, Built by Hand tells the story of Nehemiah Hand, a prolific shipbuilder whose work helped define a maritime era in East Setauket. Through original tools, artifacts, photographs, and personal items, the exhibit offers visitors a rare look at the daily life and lasting impact of the shipbuilders who shaped the region’s history.

Among the highlights are a ship caulking mallet and caulking irons that once belonged to Benjamin Risley, a ship caulker who worked along Shore Road in the late 1800s, along with Hand’s own personal branding iron. Additionally, original artwork, maps, and photographs trace the outlines of the now-vanished shipyards that once lined Setauket’s shores.

This exhibition also marks a milestone in local collaboration: although TVHS has partnered with the Reboli Center on lectures in the past, Built by Hand is their first full-scale joint exhibit—one that highlights not just history but the spirit of cooperation between cultural institutions in the community.

Running alongside Built by Hand is Getting There, a transportation-themed art exhibition that delves into the artistic exploration of various modes of transportation, such as cars, trains, boats, and beyond and featuring work by Joseph Reboli, Mike McLaughlin, Nelson Medina, Peter Nettesheim, Doug Reina, Marshall Buck, Chris Kelsch and more.

As a lively addition to the experience, visitors can also enjoy a rotation of classic motorcycle and car shows in the Center’s parking lot throughout the spring and early summer months.

An opening reception for both exhibits will be held on Friday, April 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., welcoming guests to explore the exhibit and connect with the curators behind it.

Built by Hand and Getting There will remain on view through July 6. For more information, call 631-751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.