New children’s book, ‘Sweet Dreams, Northport!,’ highlight’s village’s charm

By Melissa Arnold

We’re fortunate on Long Island to have so many beautiful places to explore. Each village has its own personality and unique perks, from popular mainstays to hidden gems.

Author and entrepreneur Tsvetta Kaleynska has traveled all over the world and takes great joy in uncovering the beauty in each new destination she visits. Originally from Bulgaria, the New York City resident wants to instill a love of travel and exploration not just in her own daughters, but in young readers everywhere.

Kaleynska has written an independently-published series of Sweet Dreams children’s books and coloring books celebrating some of the world’s greatest cities, including Tokyo, London, and Madrid to name a few. And now, our very own Northport is among them.

“I ended up establishing my roots in [New York City]. After becoming a mom, my family and I began exploring what’s around NYC, and building an appreciation and love for new places and what our area has to offer,” Kaleynska said. “Several years ago, we stumbled upon Northport and instantly fell in love with it. We’ve had the privilege of meeting some of the local community as well, and I was inspired by the people of Northport who truly make this village feel so special.”

The illustrated, rhyming story for early readers says goodnight, one page at a time, to all of Northport’s recognizable landmarks. Main Street, the library and even the John W. Engeman Theater get their own shout-out, along with Eaton’s Neck Lighthouse, Ashroken Beach and Northport Village Park.

Kaleynska also makes a point to honor first responders and teachers, saying goodnight to them as well.

“I wanted to have a dedicated section for these special people and heroes, from our firefighters, policemen, and doctors to all the regular people whose kindness and warmth make Northport a remarkable place,” Kaleynska said.

Computer technology was used to turn photographs of Northport into vibrant and detailed illustrations. It’s easy to feel transported into the scenes and imagine yourself walking down by the harbor or looking into the windows of a shop on Main Street.

Kaleynska said that each image was carefully crafted to bring Northport to life in a way that feels both familiar and inviting to young readers. And if these places are new to your family, the book offers a great excuse to jump in the car and go exploring.

“As for my favorite memory of Northport, there are so many! But one that stands out is sitting on a bench near the Northport dock with my husband and girls, sharing ice cream and watching the boats go by as the sun sets,” Kaleynska recalled. “Beautiful moments with loved ones like that is what inspires me daily.”

Perfect for toddlers ages 1 to 4, Sweet Dreams, Northport! is available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Keep in touch with the latest from Tsvetta Kaleynska on Instagram @tsvetta.