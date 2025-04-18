Cold Spring Harbor residents comment on proposed hotel for RozeWood Farm property

By Sabrina Artusa

During an April 8 Huntington Town board meeting, Cold Spring Harbor residents spoke on the proposed rezoning of the 23.75-acre RozeWood Farm and Estate property at 473 Woodbury Road. The period for public comment remains open.

Currently, the owners of the property, Jude and Jan Rosenveld, want to create a 23-room retreat and spa on the property. To do so, the property will have to be zoned as a historic overlap district from an R-80 residential district.

The property consists of a farm, a manor house, a farm house, guest cottages and a carriage house. There is also a tennis court and inground pool on the property, which will be used for the spa.

“There are very few improvements being made to the property,” said Chris Robinson of Robinson and Mullers, an engineer on the project. Improvements would include a parking area and a second tennis court. The State Environmental Quality Review Act determination was negative.

An online petition against the rezoning on Change.org has garnered over 640 signatures. Chief among the concerns of opponents was additional traffic congestion as well as the risks rezoning would create should future property owners decide to make further changes. Further, the use of the service road was cause of criticism, especially for those residing on neighboring properties who predict increased use would affect the peace of their community.

Wayne Muller of Robinson and Muller Engineering said that traffic would not exceed any other possible projects permissible in the current R-80 Residential zoning, such as mosques or a private elementary school.

“Neither me, myself or my neighbors or the town of Huntington should be put in the position where trust is part of the equation. My neighbors and I respectfully ask that restrictive covenants be put in place if you consider putting in place this zone change,” said one resident.

The mansion was built in the 1930s, while the farmhouse was used in 1830 and is on the National Historic registry.

As the Huntington Town Board considers denoting millions to the water and sewer districts in Greenlawn, Dix Hills and South Huntington, residents question if new facilities are imminently necessary.

“If there is anything you can do to put this off until the economy straightens off, that would be greatly appreciated especially by those who really can’t afford it,” said one Greenlawn resident, where there is a $6 million proposed expenditure. Nathaniel Corwin of Meyer Suozzi law firm, who is representing the Greenlawn water district, said “the estimated cost for [an advanced oxidation process] system including necessary GAC [granular activated carbon] systems, building as well as a very expensive generator is $9,994,000.” Since $3 million will be provided through on-hand funds, a bond would be required for the remainder.

