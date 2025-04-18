Suffolk D.A.: Selden teen indicted for murder of grandmother and attempted murder of mother

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 17 that a 15-year-old defendant was indicted for Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, for his killing his grandmother by stabbing her over 35 times and also stabbing his mother causing her serious physical injuries.

According to the investigation, on April 7, 2025, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the defendant was arguing with his mother when she confronted him about missing classes at school. The defendant’s grandmother told her daughter, the defendant’s mother, to take the 15-year-old’s computer away as a punishment. At that point, the 15-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed his grandmother and then turned the knife on his mother. After being stabbed, the mother fell to the ground and played dead. At that point, the 15-year-old turned back to his grandmother and continued to stab her. The defendant’s grandmother died at the scene, and the defendant’s mother was taken to a hospital, where she is still recovering from her injuries.