Suffolk D.A.: Selden teen indicted for murder of grandmother and attempted murder of mother
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 17 that a 15-year-old defendant was indicted for Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, for his killing his grandmother by stabbing her over 35 times and also stabbing his mother causing her serious physical injuries.
According to the investigation, on April 7, 2025, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the defendant was arguing with his mother when she confronted him about missing classes at school. The defendant’s grandmother told her daughter, the defendant’s mother, to take the 15-year-old’s computer away as a punishment. At that point, the 15-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed his grandmother and then turned the knife on his mother. After being stabbed, the mother fell to the ground and played dead. At that point, the 15-year-old turned back to his grandmother and continued to stab her. The defendant’s grandmother died at the scene, and the defendant’s mother was taken to a hospital, where she is still recovering from her injuries.
On April 16, 2025, the defendant was arraigned on the indictment before Judge Karen Kerr, for Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B violent felony, and Assault in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony.
Judge Karen Kerr ordered the defendant be remanded during the pendency of the case. The defendant is due back in court on May 21, 2025, and faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted of the top count. He is being represented by Peter Mayer, Esq.
“This is an exceptionally tragic case that has devastated a family,” said District Attorney Tierney. “When a child allegedly turns violent against their own family members, it creates layers of trauma that extend far beyond physical injuries. Our office will pursue justice for the victims of these horrific acts.”
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Dena Rizopoulos of the Homicide Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Michael Ronca of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad.