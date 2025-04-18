Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who damaged a door at a business in Huntington this month.

A man attempted to open the front door aggressively and broke the front pane of glass at Schanker and Schanker PLLC, located at 27 West Neck Road on April 5 at approximately 5:45 a.m.

For video of this incident, go to YouTube.com/scpdtv and Click on Wanted for Huntington Criminal Mischief CC25C0238714 or click here.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.